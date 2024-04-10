Retired Ravens legend Terrell Suggs arrested in Arizona

BALTIMORE — Retired Baltimore Ravens legend Terrell Suggs has been arrested in Arizona, according the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

The 2023 Ring of Honor Inductee is reportedly charged with Threatening and Intimidating and Disorderly Conduct with a Weapon.

He was taken into custody on April 9.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Terrell Suggs

A former first round draft pick, Suggs made seven Pro Bowls in his career.

Suggs was previously charged with assault in 2003, but later acquitted by a jury. He was also arrested in 2016 for allegedly leaving the scene of crash and driving on a suspended license.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.