Retired Ravens legend Terrell Suggs arrested in Arizona

Nick Wass/AP
Former Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs waves during halftime of an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Baltimore. Suggs was being inducted into the team's Ring of Honor. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Posted at 11:24 AM, Apr 10, 2024
BALTIMORE — Retired Baltimore Ravens legend Terrell Suggs has been arrested in Arizona, according the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

The 2023 Ring of Honor Inductee is reportedly charged with Threatening and Intimidating and Disorderly Conduct with a Weapon.

He was taken into custody on April 9.

A former first round draft pick, Suggs made seven Pro Bowls in his career.

Suggs was previously charged with assault in 2003, but later acquitted by a jury. He was also arrested in 2016 for allegedly leaving the scene of crash and driving on a suspended license.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

