Terps hold 2024 Pro Day

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Pro Day is the interview of a lifetime for college athletes and the University of Maryland's football team today.

It's an opportunity to impress your potential future employer and a shot at making the NFL. A lifelong dream for many athletes.

Nearly 60 NFL scouts from all 32 teams were in College Park watching 15 Terps participate in position drills, broad jumps, and 40-yard dash times.

Last season's team leader in tackles and Howard County's own Beau Brade was one of the participants.

Some experts believe he'll be the first Terrapin player taken off the board.

"I know whatever team picks me, they're going to be proud of their pick. They're going to be a lucky team as I am a lucky player playing for them," said Brade.

On the offensive side of the ball, the graduate senior Jeshaun Jones was there. During his five-plus years at Maryland, he worked through two separate season-ending injuries but worked to end his career as the Terps' fifth all-time leader in touchdown receptions.

"I leaned on my mom a lot throughout both injuries. It was a long six years, but I wouldn't change anything about it. I feel like everything I've been through, and everything I went through, kind of made me the player and man I am today, and I'm grateful for it all. I feel like you got to go through it to get to it. So I'm here now and hoping to have an opportunity at the next level," said Jones.

Head coach Mike Locksley is proud of his guys who took the field. He says throughout his tenure as head coach at Maryland, he's made a strong effort to change the culture.

"I think we're on really firm footing compared to when I came in in 2019 with a lot of turmoil, and now it's time to build on that foundation, and that's what we are here to do," said Locksley.

Pro Day wouldn't be complete without Taulia Tagovailoa. The Big Ten's all-time passing leader was the final participant at Pro Day.

"Today, I feel like I showed them my arm strength. I think that was one of the biggest questions. Obviously, they know I can do a lot of things on the run, so I wanted to show them a lot of arm strength," says Tagovailoa.

He's manifesting his name being called on draft day, joining a league that also features his big brother.

"I know I'm a leader and a hard worker. I earned the respect of people in the locker room, every locker room I went to. I'm a competitor, and I love my teammates," said Tagovailoa.

The NFL Draft is on April 25 in Detroit.