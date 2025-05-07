Terminated conservation workers persevere despite uncertain future

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — The latest federal cuts have left the future of the Maryland Conservation Corps in limbo.

The organization receives a little more than a third of its funding through AmeriCorps grants which were canceled after the White House cut 90% of its workforce and closed $400 million in programs with the service-based organization's support.

“Through the work with this program, I feel more capable as an adult or as a human. Which has been a wonderful feeling," Dean Conway said."The uncertainty of the program going forward is certainly a mental challenge."

“It was honestly gut-wrenching. I didn’t realize just how much I loved my job," Vic Wu said. "One of the first things I did was just call my mom and tell her like, hey, I feel like I just lost my calling."

On Wednesday, a group of former MCC workers chose resiliency after learning their program had been decommissioned as part of the federal cuts.

Honoring a promise they made before the news, they worked to maintain the nature trail at Ladew's Gardens, cutting back invasive plants.

"They were still very eager to come out," Caroline Graf, environmental educator at Ladew Gardens and former MCC member said. "I'm really thankful. They don't have to be here. They could be looking for new jobs right now, but they want to continue serving."

AmeriCorps covers a wide variety of services, like disaster relief, home rehabilitation and more.

“It affects a lot of people in ways most don’t know about so I feel like we’ll be feeling that impact very soon," Graf said.

“There are people who won’t be fed. There are children who will not get educated. There’s a lot of really upsetting consequences to this," Conway said.

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown has led a coalition of nearly two dozen other states in a new lawsuit against the Trump Administration over the attempt to dismantle AmeriCorps.

“President Trump’s unlawful dismantling of AmeriCorps is a direct attack on the communities that rely on national service to survive and thrive. These reckless cuts will rip vital support away from our veterans, seniors, students, and families recovering from disaster,” Attorney Brown said in a statement.

MCC receives more than $1 million through the state's Department of Natural Resources.

Director of the Conservation Corp with the Maryland Park Service, Sara Marcinak, said they are working to find the money to continue the program.

“We’re trying to explore every possible opportunity to retain the the program and our members," she said.

The most recent cohort of 41 members was scheduled to work through August, many, like Conway, were hoping to continue for a second year to secure more financial education awards, a benefit made possible through the program.

Other benefits, like their stipends and housing, are now also at risk.