Tenants left questioning why they were almost kicked out of their homes

BALTIMORE — "Behind in my bills and scared to death," That's how Jerome McNair and 14 other tenants at risk of eviction felt Thursday.

They say management lied about putting in their applications for the rental assistance program in 2022.

"I knew that I did qualify for a rentals assistance program so I knew that there was aid, I just didn't know that they really didn't put us in for the program it never was processed," said Joi Miles.

"I did apply, and management put it in and I found out four months later that it was not in the system correctly," said McNair.

Many of the tenants were packing and panicking, thinking they had so little time to find a new place with no warning.

The tenants say they went through management to apply for the assistance and the leasing office claimed they would take care of the process from there.

Many waited months before getting their first payment.

"I applied in July. I just got the funds a month ago," said McNair.

Wednesday night, Sheriff Sam Cogen canceled all of the evictions except for one. We asked Council member James Torrence if the evictions came from the sheriffs office directly and he said:

"We're investigating it, we're very clear so like we're looking at and we're talking about proper service of process, so we're looking at making sure that the process is honored by what the law explicitly states so we're investigating that so that we can take action," said Torrence.

WMAR-2 News reached out to Roizman Development company for comment, so far they have not responded.

