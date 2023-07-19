'Ten years of tears:' Family of Tyrone West holds memorial

BALTIMORE — Tyrone West died in police custody after officers pulled him over on Kelway Road in 2013.

None of the officers involved in the incident were charged.

Ten years later, his family is still seeking justice for his death.

“I'm really frustrated and sad because you’re talking about almost a decade later and we still don’t have accountability," said Tawanda Jones, Tyrone's sister.

Tawanda Jones has held West Wednesday every week since his death, a total 521 weeks.

Many others join her as well, like Hillary Hellerbach who met Jones a few years after West’s death.

“I am here to be a support to her as a white woman this stuff doesn’t happen to our family you know um there is a problem with blue on black crime," Hellerbach said.

Jones says the support she gets each week keeps her motivated.

“For them, some of them to have never lost anyone in such a violent way and for them to be supportive week after week after week after week is very incredible and amazing to me," said Jones.

She says no matter how hard it gets, she will continue to push for accountability for the officers involved.

“He was a pillar to my family, and I didn’t sign up to be the pillow, I want him to be the pillow," said Jones.

“She’s been doing this advocacy, and this civil rights activism for longer than many people she is the Harriet Tubman of Baltimore, and she is the heart of activism in Baltimore and I have endless respect for her," Hellerbach said.

Jones and her family have a community around them of people who want answers and she says she will continue to have West Wednesday for another 521 weeks if it helps to finally get justice.

The family is actively working to get Tyrone West’s case re-opened and investigated again, but so far they have not been able to do so.

