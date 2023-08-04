Teen shot in the face and killed in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE — An 18-year-old was shot and killed in Northeast Baltimore, Friday afternoon.

Around 3:10 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Pentland Drive to investigate a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body and face.

The Baltimore City Fire Department pronounced the teen dead on the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stopper tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.