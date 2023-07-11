Teen in critical condition after being shot in the face in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A teenager is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times.

It happened Monday afternoon in East Baltimore, police said the teen is 17-years-old, and is now suffering critical injuries after being shot multiple times in the upper body and face.

On Monday afternoon, neighbors like Tom Scarborough in East Baltimore talked about how their block, along McElderry Street, was turned into a crime scene.

“It’s getting a little worse around here. I was upstairs, and I came down, and I saw all of the people and cops and stuff around and I still don’t know what’s going on,” Scarborough said.

Another neighbor who didn’t want to be identified said she was on her way out the door when she saw the police response.

“I was just getting ready to rake leaves outside, and I saw the fire wagon come up and it stopped right at Bolden in McElderry,” the neighbor said.

Baltimore Police said around noon they responded near McElderry Street and N. East Avenue and found a 17-year-old who had been shot multiple times including in his face. He was rushed to the hospital where he’s now fighting to live.

“That was a child, 17 and hadn’t began to live. I hope he’ll make it but he’ll be altered in some way in thoughts, and mind,” another neighbor said.

Police said it happened because of a domestic dispute, but didn’t provide further details.

Then a few hours later, around 3:45 this time in Central Baltimore, police said a 15-year-old male showed up at the hospital after being shot.

He told police it happened in the 1500 block of East Fairmount Ave. His injuries were non-life-threatening, unlike the 17-year-old shot in East Baltimore a few hours prior.

However, neighbors are still empathizing with the youth in our city.

“Last Sunday, it was over in Brooklyn this Sunday and Monday, it’s over here, it’s very disturbing with all the shootings, very disturbing. I’ve cried a many tears, I’m just hoping things will get better for Baltimore,” one neighbor said.

Right now, it’s unclear if any arrests have been made, but police said these cases remains under investigation.