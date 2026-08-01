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Teen hospitalized after shooting inside Wheaton Mall in Montgomery County; suspect in custody

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Montgomery County Police Department
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MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred inside a Maryland mall on Friday evening.

Officers with the Montgomery County Police Department responded to Wheaton Mall in the 11000 block of Veirs Mill Road at approximately 6 p.m.

A juvenile male was shot in the leg and transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to WJLA-ABC7, a 17-year-old boy was sitting near a Cinnabon on the mall's lower level when he allegedly stood up, pulled out a gun, and fired several rounds, striking the 13-year-old victim.

A security officer inside the mall apprehended the suspect after he fled toward a nearby Dick's Sporting Goods store and held him until police arrived.

Police took the suspect into custody and recovered a firearm at the scene.

No other injuries have been reported, and the investigation remains ongoing.

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