Techstars 'Demo Day' highlights minority tech creators

BALTIMORE — Techstars and Upsurge Baltimore partnered together creating 'Demo Day' for tech founders to meet with investors to sponsor their tech businesses.

Each of the products have a real life application that benefits target groups of people.

"To be able to showcase emerging founders who are bringing some of the most game changing ideas that are going to be changing the trajectory of our country. Over the next 10 years we're going to do that here, to do it right here in Baltimore at M&T Stadium and really be highlighting this amazing diverse group of founders is, I think, such a great statement for Baltimore," said Jamie McDonald, CEO of Upsurge Baltimore.

Some of the tech is even for beauty, Dawn Myars created an appliance that helps with natural hair she says its important for different types of tech and creators to be highlighted and given this platform.

"Understand that when another Black woman with amazing products concept comes to them that there is a real business space for that," said Myars.

The event concluded with each tech creator showcasing their product to the public which included Governor Wes Moore and Mayor Brandon Scott.