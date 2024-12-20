Technology lesson bridges generational divides

TOWSON, Md. — We're often told to listen to our elders, but it was the children visiting the Blakehurst Senior Living facility in Towson on Friday who were teaching the lesson this time.

The topic practically second nature for the younger generations: Technology

"For seniors, Apple watches might seem like a maze or something when it's like easy for us since we kind of grew up with it," Girl Scout Allison Kelly said.

"It makes me feel good as a person because I love helping people and talking to people," Girl Scout Stella Waegh said.

Kelly Waegh, alongside Juliet Pace and Adison Goins, are working together to achieve one of the highest awards for a scout, the Silver Award.

It requires 50 hours of community service that will help to make a lasting change in the community.

"There's a great deal I don't know, and I figured this could help, and it did," Anne Stone, a resident at the facility, said. "I learned how to get on the health app, I learned how to get on the workout app, I learned how to find my phone, I'm doing a lot in one hour."

For Marion DeGroff, the timing was ideal because of her new Apple watch.

"It's perfect because they are the ones that are the techies and they can do it in such a nice way," DeGroff said. "They've been very helpful."

The workshop was a learning experience for everyone involved.

"It was fun and I think that we learned a lot from them and what they need instead of what we'd use. We'd probably play music and stuff while they want to contact family," Goins said.

"It was really wonderful that they would come and take care of us," Stone said.

