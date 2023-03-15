Teaching artificial intelligence in Baltimore County magnet schools

TOWSON, Md. — The world of artificial intelligence is constantly changing - with companies investing billions into its future.

Some Baltimore County students will get to learn about the dynamic field of artificial intelligence - including programming a robot dog.

The program will roll out at the county’s magnet schools: Western Tech, George Washington Carver, and Sollers Point.

"What I’ve noticed is the more you’re around it, the more you kinda can see that some of this is inevitable," said Michael Grubbs, Technical Education Coordinator with Baltimore County Public Schools, "and the more equipped our students are, I think the better we’ll be to handle this technology."

Grubbs is the technical education coordinator for Baltimore County Schools. He's one of the school leaders who designed the program.

"Teaching students how to use AI appropriately," Grubbs added, "working with teachers on how we infuse it in a way that discourages cheating, but extends students capabilities to exceed in the classroom."

Grubbs tells WMAR-2 News what's being developed now is light years ahead of what we have today. Leaders noticed that - and want to make sure kids can keep up.

"The students are going to have to really do a lot of teamwork and idea sharing," said Dr. Kara Lynch, Curriculum Supervisor with BCPS.

Strong computer and coding experience - Lynch says - is all part of the process.

"They’re going to have reasoning skills, and they’re also going to learn how to work with large data sets and manipulate those, and machine learning as well," Lynch added.

Some of the funding comes from a Maryland state innovation grant approved.