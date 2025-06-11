TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Public Schools had initially committed to a 5% raise for educators as a part of a 3-year compensation package.

WATCH: Teachers in Baltimore county rally at school board meeting, fighting for better wages Teachers in Baltimore county rally at school board meeting, fighting for better wages

However, after the district got less funding from County Executive Kathy Klausmeier's budget, the offer was reduced to 1.5 percent.

"Other counties are offering better incentives better raises, and so we're going to lose people to those other counties, and that will not bode well for our students," says Cindy Sexton, TABCO President.

Since those changes, the Teachers Association of Baltimore County has pushed for negotiations to include the initial offer.

"It's not like we're asking for anything new; a contract was agreed upon, and teachers in the most stressful time of the school year should not have to be out here protesting just to get what we're owed," says Lily Rowe.

As of now negotiations are in limbo until the Public Employee Relations Board decides if an impasse exists in this case, meaning both parties cannot come to an agreement.

"If they do declare that we are in impasse there will be a mediator or arbitrator that comes in and works with both sides to try to reach an agreement," says Sexton.

Lily Rowe, who used to be on the county school board and is now a teacher at Pinegrove Middle School, says she is just proud to see her fellow teachers advocating for change.

"I'm incredibly proud I've always supported teachers even when I was on the board, and I'm incredibly proud of the number of people that came out."

Under a revised agreement with 4 of the 5 unions representing district employees, teachers would still receive the full 5% raise, but not until Jan. 1, 2026.

The original raise was set to take effect July 1, 2025.

