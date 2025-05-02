Taraji P. Henson launches SheCare Wellness Pods at Coppin State University to promote positive mental health

BALTIMORE — In 2018, Taraji P. Henson created the Boris L. Henson Foundation named after her late father with the purpose of destigmatizing mental health within Black, Brown, and underserved communities.

"A lot of people can't afford to sit in therapy or to or to afford a therapist, and most people don't even have a therapist," says Henson.

Since then, she has launchedSheCare wellness pods at four HBCUs; Alabama State University, Hampton University, Bennett College, and now Coppin State University.

Henson says she always wanted to have an impact in communities.

"So when I decided I wanted to be an actor, I got very serious about my mission to impact people, you know, art is is very powerful. It saves lives, it creates lives, and so that's what I wanted to be. I didn't just want to be another pretty actress or you know someone who just stands in front of a camera and can make you feel the words. I feel like God put me in this place so that I can impact people outside of art," says Henson.

The pods offer different services, from things like yoga, to counseling services, and also a place for students to rest and reset.

"The mission and purpose of these two organizations are a lockstep because ultimately our goal is to transform and save lives," says Anthony L. Jenkins, President, Coppin State University.

The foundation has also partnered with Kate Spade New York, which is also invested in causes supporting good mental health.

"So we're incredibly, incredibly proud to be partners with Coppin, to be partners with the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation to deliver and partner on culturally competent care," says Taryn Bird, Executive Director of Global Social Impact, Kate Spade New York.

And President Jenkins says he is proud that his university is taking another step towards success in its students' lives.

"It's days like this, that puts us light years ahead of where we used to be and where we are right now. Because this is a powerful message to women of color from a powerful woman of color through the power of an HBCU, and that's an unstoppable combination," says Jenkins.

Henson says this is still only the beginning of the SheCare pods, "We're trying to meet as many students as we can and exactly where they are," she says.

Her foundation aims to reach over 25,000 Black women on HBCU campuses with frontline mental wellness care.

The pods are officially open and available to students Monday through Saturday from 9-6pm, and there is also a 24-hour crisis line available.