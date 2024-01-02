HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — One family began their new year mourning their loved one.

Tanya Lilly's family, friends, and two children stood in the rain, lighting candles where she died.

Tanya was killed after she was hit by two cars on Route 1 in Elkridge early Friday morning.

On Monday, her loved ones reminisced, admiring posters filled with photos of Tanya.

Family friend Patty says she thinks Tanya was crossing the street on her way to get a cup of coffee when she was hit.

One of the drivers stayed after the crash and spoke to police.

The second driver stopped briefly, but left before police came.

"Tanya was a mom, a sister, a friend, a very caring person," said Patty. "This happened on Friday morning, she was crossing the street, so the family is just pretty much hoping that the second car that didn't stop will come forward."

Police say the driver was in a dark colored car.

Patty says Route 1 is a busy street and she's hoping someone saw the crash and will contact Howard County Police.