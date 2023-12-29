Watch Now
Howard County police investigating fatal collision where woman was struck twice

Posted at 2:35 PM, Dec 29, 2023
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — A woman was struck and killed after two vehicles hit her on Route 1 in Howard County.

Around 5:57 a.m., a Ford Explorer was traveling on Route 1 when it struck a woman crossing the road.

Police say a second vehicle also struck the pedestrian. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford Explorer remained at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle stopped briefly, but fled before police arrived.

Investigators are asking businesses in the area to check their security cameras.

The 6200 block of Route 1 was closed for about three hours.

Anyone with information should contact police at 410-313-STOP.

