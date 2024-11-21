Talking wild turkey ahead of thanksgiving at marshy point nature center

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — We are all familiar with the unique sound turkeys make, but have you ever wondered why?

WMAR spent time with three wild turkeys, Klondike, Peter Pan, and Mr. Gobbles. We learned that sound is a turkey's reaction to an unfamiliar noise.

"This time of year we often think about them as food, but I also think it is important to develop and understanding and respect for animals that we might use in farming or might end up on our dinner table. It is important to develop kind of an understanding and respect for all animals," says Jane Marlow.

Jane Marlow is a turkey handler for the Marshy Point Nature Center.

"Before turkeys were kept for their meat, turkeys were kept by people for their feathers, their beautiful feathers, and I think getting to see a turkey up close like you can here at the nature center really does illustrate that they have some hidden beauty that might not be immediately apparent," says Marlow.

Klondike is a bronze wild turkey, and while he looks black, once you get a closer look, you realize his feathers are iridescent, making them an array of colors.

But Peter Pan and Mr. Gobbles are Bourbon Red turkeys, so their feathers are brown and white.

Although turkeys have very small heads, these birds are smarter than they look.

"Their brains can do some things ours can't; they can process images a lot faster than we can. They can take two objects and keep them in focus at the same time, which we can't, and they can also see more colors than we can."

These turkeys won't end up on your Thanksgiving table; wild turkeys roam around the state, and Marlow says it's important not to bother them or try to keep them as pets.

"It's important that we keep our wild animals wild because they do need a healthy fear of people in order to stay safe," says Jane Marlow.

But she says anyone who is interested can visit these three turkeys anytime.

The average life expectancy for a turkey is three to four years living in the wild, but some turkeys like Mr. Gobbles can live up to 10 years.