'Takin' it to the streets'; Baltimore woman hosts coat drive for the homeless

BALTIMORE — Yolanda Davis was homeless before. During that time, she says she got help from Catholic Charities and its shelters.

Now she says she wants to pay it forward by giving back to the homeless.

She says she has been collecting coats, clothes, and other essential items to give away outside of the Our Daily Bread Employment Center.

"This area is a real good area for people to come and support this area because there is a lot of homelessness around here, and if you ever been homeless or been on drugs or alcohol or something where as though you can't forget about the homeless, you know we got to make this happen because it's a blessing, and it's a blessing to give back," says Yolanda Davis.

The free coat, clothes, and gift giveaway is January 24th from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Yolanda Davis says she is also accepting donations at Juniors Grocery/Deli, located at 2400 E. Fayette St.

Clothes, comforters, quilts, blankets, water, and snacks for gift bags for the homeless.