Tackling the Tough Conversations on Drugs with the Next Generation

CHERRY HILL, M.d. — Though Maryland overdose deaths are on the decline, the work continues at the ground level to stop the cycle of addiction.

At a youth summit over the weekend hosted by the non-profit "We Responders Inc.," about 100 children and teens listened to several speakers and took part in discussions about what to do when faced with difficult choices.

"We need to be able to come together at a high level to save lives," speaker Wesley Hawkins said to the crowd on Saturday.

READ MORE: "We can do better:" Maryland records lowest number of overdose deaths since 2015

Hawkins, who is also the executive director of the Nolita Project, shared his story of growing up with two parents struggling with addiction.

"I understand as an adult it's imperative for me to create resources and support and the things that these children need to survive," he said.

"Not being afraid to share your story because you never know how your story and what you've been through can affect and impact someone else in a positive light," director of R.I.C.H. Michael Battle said.

READ MORE: City could soon approve $14 million in opioid settlement money

Opioids have left deep scars in Baltimore.

Out of all the opioid-related deaths in Maryland last year, nearly half were in Baltimore city.

"We would like them to stop what they are doing, but that's impossible so what we can do is educate them on what the things that they're doing and how that negatively affects their body and their mind," Battle explained.

The summit also featured the First Annual Service of Remembrance, honoring those who lost their lives to drug overdoses.