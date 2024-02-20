Watch Now
T-Pain invites Baltimore to his ‘Mansion in Wiscansin'

Giles Williams
Posted at 1:38 PM, Feb 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-20 13:43:46-05

BALTIMORE — T-Pain is bringing his ‘Mansion in Wiscansin Party Tour’ to Baltimore at Pier Six Pavilion on June 25.  

The name of the melodic campaign, which opens its doors on May 29, is pulled straight from his 2008 radio smash “Can’t Believe It” in which he sings  “Put you in a mansion, somewhere in Wiscansin.” 

The Tallahassee native won’t be the only one turning up in the house. LaRussell, NandoSTL and Young Ca$h will be cooking in the kitchen too. 

Artist Presale tickets go LIVE Feburary 21st at 10am and general seats will be available this Friday, Febuary  23 at 10am here.

