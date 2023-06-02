Sykesville storefronts painted with Pride, thanks to local artist

SYKESVILLE, Md. — A local artist has painted a Carroll County town red - and yellow, blue, green, and all the other colors of the rainbow.

Sykesville, on the edge of Howard County off of Route 32, is bursting with pride as Pride Month begins nationwide.

Downtown storefronts were painted with rainbows, inspiring messages and other celebrations of LGBTQIA+ pride. It was all done by the artist CreativLEI. Sykesville is also holding its third annual Pride Day celebration, with a variety of activities.

A post about the storefronts is getting lots of love on Facebook.

The Pride Day events include a storytime event with local drag queen Naomi Ratchet, a pride walk, yoga, a pub crawl, DJ, scavenger hunt and more.

It's one of many Pride events happening throughout the Baltimore region.