Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Sykesville storefronts painted with Pride, thanks to local artist

Pride in Sykesville
Downtown Sykesville Connection
Pride in Sykesville<br/>
Pride in Sykesville
Pride in Sykesville
Pride in Sykesville
Posted at 2:41 PM, Jun 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-02 14:41:26-04

SYKESVILLE, Md. — A local artist has painted a Carroll County town red - and yellow, blue, green, and all the other colors of the rainbow.

Sykesville, on the edge of Howard County off of Route 32, is bursting with pride as Pride Month begins nationwide.

Downtown storefronts were painted with rainbows, inspiring messages and other celebrations of LGBTQIA+ pride. It was all done by the artist CreativLEI. Sykesville is also holding its third annual Pride Day celebration, with a variety of activities.

A post about the storefronts is getting lots of love on Facebook.

The Pride Day events include a storytime event with local drag queen Naomi Ratchet, a pride walk, yoga, a pub crawl, DJ, scavenger hunt and more.

It's one of many Pride events happening throughout the Baltimore region.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices