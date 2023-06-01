Here's a list of all the Pride events happening around Maryland!

BALTIMORE — June officially kicks off Pride month, a time for members in the LGBTQIA+ community to celebrate and honor their pride in all aspects of their identity.

There will be multiple events throughout the month and we've complied a list to help you keep track of them all!

JUNE 3:

Now in its third year, Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival will focus on a theme of “Protecting LGBTQIA+ Youth.”

The parade and festival will take place June 3, starting at noon on West Street. There will be about 140 vendors in the festival and another 100 representatives in the parade.

This year will feature more food trucks, balloon activities, businesses, and fun events for kids.

JUNE 9:

The Chesapeake Shakespeare Company is hosting a Pride event that recognizes local talent.

This event highlights the importance of theater institutions embracing innovative community programming that resonates with diverse audiences beyond traditional productions.

On Friday June 9, from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m., the Downtown Baltimore theater will undergo a transformation into a dance party, to showcase the skills of local queer artists through live performances throughout the evening.

Performances will include spontaneous renditions of Shakespeare's greatest scenes, reimagined and presented from a queer perspective.

JUNE 19-25:

The Pride Center of Maryland will host their annual Baltimore Pride Parade, the week long event will take place from June 19-25.

Those who attend will have a week filled with fun, music, and resources, from HIV testing, housing information or mental health support.

Additionally, this year the headliners for the parade will feature Grammy-nominated rapper Remy Ma and singer K. Michelle.

