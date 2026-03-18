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Sykesville man accused of loitering, prowling jumps into Halifax River to avoid arrest

Sykesville man pulled from Halifax River.png
Volusia Sheriff's Office
Sykesville man pulled from Halifax River.png
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Law enforcement captured a Sykesville man who jumped into the Halifax River in an attempt to escape deputies in Volusia, Florida on Monday.

Authorities say 28-year-old Chase Cruz fled from deputies before jumping into the river.

A Volusia County Sheriff's Office deputy and a Daytona Beach Shores Police officer used paddle boards to reach and capture Cruz.

Video posted on the Volusia County Sheriff's Office Facebook page shows officers using a flotation device to bring Cruse aboard a boat and safely return him to shore.

Cruz is charged with loitering, prowling, and resisting arrest.

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