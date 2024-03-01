Suspicious disappearance and death of Robin Pope remains unsolved 11 years later

STEVENSVILLE, Md. — The suspicious death of a Queen Anne's County woman remains unsolved more than a decade later.

March 1st marks 11 years since Robin Lea Pope and her beloved Great Dane, Bella, mysteriously disappeared in Stevensville.

According to friends, Robin's estranged husband, Wayne, reported her missing and was the last person to see or speak with her.

Bella's body was found the next day laying on some rocks near the pier of a neighboring home. There's no word on how the dog died.

It wasn't until three weeks later that Robin's body was discovered by a fisherman along the shoreline of Kent Island, less than a mile away.

The 51-year-old's body was decomposing, and an autopsy was unable to determine a cause of death.

Although no one has been charged, the Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office says they're still seeking answers to lots of questions.

"Every piece of information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, plays a crucial role in unraveling the truth. We implore anyone with information to step forward; your contribution could be the key to bringing closure to this case,” said Sheriff Gary Hofmann.



Anyone with information can call detectives at 410-822-3101 or 410-758-6666.

