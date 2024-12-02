Suspect sought in MTA bus deadly shooting

BALTIMORE, Md. — Captured on the MTA bus security cameras, a clear image of the man who police say shot and killed 30-year old William Womack near South Eutaw Street on Saturday.

The confrontation escalated after Womack inadvertently bumped into the suspect.

“Based on the video from the MTA bus that it was a slight bump and a verbal dispute that followed and followed the suspect pulling out the gun and shooting the victim without cause, without warning,” said Baltimore Police Det. Vernon Davis, “and it’s tragic and to know that this is a busy MTA bus stop and other people were possibly around.”

48 hours after the shooting, people at that MTA hub did not seem surprised that such a thing could happen.

“I heard about it,” said Frances Underdue, “There’s always something going on. You just have to watch your back and be careful out here, you know, and be aware of your surroundings and everything.”

“Had you ever seen anything that scared you on the bus?” we asked Emily Hall as she waited to board a bus.

“I’m lucky,” she replied, “I’m counting my blessings.”

Investigators are now reviewing footage from street cameras and the bus to try to determine where the gunman may be, mindful that he didn’t hesitate to take a life and to risk others over an otherwise minor infraction.

“Bullets don’t have a name, you know, so whatever this dispute was about that bullet could have landed somewhere else,” said Davis, “Thank God it did not, but that’s what makes this guy really, really dangerous, and it’s important for us to get him off the streets.”

“That was something else,” added Underdue, “It’s just everything needs to stop. There’s so much going on. I mean can’t we just all get along, you know, but you just have to be careful.”

If you recognize the person in the photo, you’re asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or you can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.