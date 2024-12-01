Watch Now
Police want to identify a person in connection with a deadly shooting on an MTA bus

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police released a photo of a person they want to identify in connection with a deadly shooting on an MTA bus in downtown Baltimore.

The shooting happened on Saturday at 2 p.m. on South Eutaw Street. The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

At this time we don't have the man's identity.

Police released a picture of someone they want to identify in connection to the case but did not refer to this person as a suspect or person of interest.

Anyone with information on the individual seen in the photograph is urged to contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7Lockup.

