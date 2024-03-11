Suspect accused of murdering Pikesville man, leaving body inside abandoned car in Frederick County

WALKERSVILLE, Md. — Police have charged the suspected killer of a 65-year-old Pikesville man, whose body was discovered inside an abandoned car in Frederick County.

Brice Wendell Boots was found January 10, off the 8200 block of Crum Road in Walkersville.

Someone called 911 that afternoon to report a suspicious vehicle with its flashers on all day.

Arriving deputies located Boots inside and determined he'd been murdered. Investigators didn't reveal how.

On Monday the Frederick County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of 20-year-old Keon Wilson Hawkins, of Baltimore.

So far detectives have not said what led to the murder, or whether the two men knew each other.

“This very disturbing murder has been a non-stop priority for our agency since it occurred in early January. This crime is another example of individuals from outside of this county committing violent crimes locally and somehow believing their crimes won’t be solved,” said FCSO Sheriff Chuck Jenkins. “Our detectives have gone above and beyond to pull the facts and evidence together and build the case for indictment and prosecution, and successfully and without incident arrested Wilson-Hawkins this morning.”