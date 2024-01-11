Man's body found in abandoned vehicle in Frederick County

FREDERICK, Md. — The Frederick County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) found a man's body in an abandoned vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the 8200 block of Crum Road in Walkersville for the report of a suspicious vehicle in a field.

The caller reported the vehicle had its flashers on and had been there since 7 a.m.

Deputies say they found a man's body inside the vehicle and a crime scene was established.

Crum Road at Liberty Road to Crum Road at Stauffer Road will be closed due to this investigation.

If anyone has any information call the FCSO at 301-600-2071.