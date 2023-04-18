Survivors pressure prosecutors to criminally charge child sex abusers

BALTIMORE — The report is out and civil charges can now be filed against abusers but survivors are pressing the attorney general and state’s attorneys to pursue criminal charges.

“Reopen the criminal investigation that we understand has previously been closed and to pursue criminal charges," said attorney Thiru Vignarajah.

The Attorney General’s report details 80 years of abuse by more than 150 clergy.

While the exact number of victims is unknown, it’s estimated there were hundreds, possible thousands.

“That’s what I’m asking today, release the names today and let everyone see who enabled the abuse who allowed it, who switched the priests from parish to parish to pray on one child after another," said Teresa Lancaster.

Lancaster featured in the documentary "The Keepers," survived abuse at Archbishop Keough claiming father Joseph Maskell abused her.

He passed before he could be brought to justice but Lancaster is pushing for others to receive the justice she couldn’t.

“Where are the living predators today, these people are among us and we need to protect others from being harmed," said Lancaster.

“It would’ve meant the world to me to see him prosecuted," added Lancaster.

People are also calling on the archdiocese to release more files detailing the decades of abuse to the public.

“These files are very important in the healing process of clergy sexual abuse victims. Archbishop Lori should publicly release these files," said attorney Michael Garbedian.

There is no statute of limitation on the criminal charges survivors are searching for.

While the Attorney General’s report was lengthy, it was broken down from thousands of files which survivors want access to.