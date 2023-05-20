Surrounding neighborhoods prepare for Preakness

BALTIMORE — The Preakness is bringing in lots people and lots of money to the Pimlico Race Course. But its benefits go well beyond the race track to those who live around it.

Saturday is a big day, where people in that area will be cashing in on the location of their property, many turning their yards into parking lots for cars.

It's a community of homes that line the street in Park Heights and on most days is quite with a few cars parked on the side of the road. But come Preakness weekend, the neighborhood transforms. Lawns become parking lots and food stands are ready to sell refreshments for before or after the big race.

"We out here 24 hours, from six in the morning to ten at night, your car is safe, 24 hour security and you don't have to worry about anything, just enjoy yourself and have fun,” said Willia Turner who uses her lawn as parking lot.

Turner has opened up her yard to those looking for a cheaper spot to park for the last 35 years. She charges $50 and says it's a community effort where all money raised goes to the children in the neighborhood. All together the neighborhood raises a little over $2,000 each year.

"It helps when they got to get their gym clothes, gym shoes, whatever they need for school. Help them go on vacation if they want to do something in the summertime. And put them in youth programs,” said Turner.

Head to the other side of the Pimlico Race Course you'll find a similar situation, but with more of a family tradition.

"Preakness has been going on in this area since my great grandparents purchased this. This was a Jewish community and they were the first blacks to purchase this dwelling,” said Kim Mccoy-Hopkins who allows people to park on her lawn every year.

Making room for 18 cars--the Hopkins have continued what Kim's great grandparents started many decades back providing parking spots during the races, but as Omar Hopkins states, they take it a step further making it personal.

"The best part for us is that we actually get to meet the people that's parking here personally. We let them use the bathroom if they need to sit and rest. Sometimes they get back later than they usually let out and so we sit here and wait and make sure their vehicles are ok,” said Omar Hopkins who provides parking on lawn.

Just like other neighborhoods in the area, the Hopkins make no profit--charging $35 per car-- all their proceeds go back into the community for the kids.

"We give to the children in September for bookbags, money for lunches. As long as we can bring wealth back into the community we're doing fantastic that's all that matters,” said Kim.

Many of the parking yards have regulars that come back every year, some with reservations.