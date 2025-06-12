TOWSON, Md. — If your baby is hospitalized, you wanna have a nurse like Kim White.

She’s worked at Greater Baltimore Medical Center in Towson for 48 years, 40 of them right here in the neonatal intensive care unit.

WATCH: Supporting tiny fighters Supporting tiny fighters

“I’m very proud to be a NICU nurse,” Nurse Kim says. “I love educating families and helping getting them from being so panicked to now being able to handle the baby.”

The NICU admits sick newborns and premature babies, some as small as a pound or two. More than 400 babies each year, about 10 percent of all babies born here.

It provides compassionate care for these tiny fighters and their families, carried out through people like Nurse Kim.

“You want a baby to be prepared,” she says. “When they go home, we want them to be home. And the parents to be able to treat them like the healthy baby that we’re sending home, and not to be worried.”

Kristen Hewitt remembers what it was like having a baby in this NICU. Actually, she had three babies here, giving birth to triplet boys at 33 weeks.

“The boys went directly to the NICU.” Hewitt says. “They were collectively about 12 pounds, so they were just tiny little nuggets.”

She remembers the care her boys got here from the staff, including Nurse Kim.

“Oh yes, she was our savior,” Hewitt says. “She was the one that got them on their schedule to begin with, that helped show us all the things that we needed to do, and how to care for these tiny little human beings. She really set us up for success.”

Now healthy 9-year-olds, the Hewitt triplets, Trip, Finn and Ollie, and their parents are giving back. They’re supporting this year’s Father’s Day 5K and 1-Mile Walk at GBMC on Sunday.

“Always spreading the word about the hospital and about our experience there,” Hewitt says. “We wouldn’t be where we are with our boys if it wasn’t for the NICU. Anything we can do to help them out, we are more than willing to do because of the way that they helped us out.”

Funds raised from the 5K will help buy two new incubators for the NICU. You still have time to register for this event, go here.