Supermarket opens in Mt. Clare Junction

BALTIMORE — For almost 10 years, the Price Rite market in southwest Baltimore has been providing fresh food at good prices for people who need it.

However, in November of 2022, the supermarket closed its doors for good.

"When the previous grocery store left, it created a food desert. Many of the residents in this area don’t have cars, so they rely on being able to walk somewhere or take public transportation, and that became near impossible when this space was empty,” said Carrie Baniszewski, Pigtown executive director.

The community was faced with a new challenge: where to get fresh groceries. The only places close by were convenience stores.

Tony Goode, who lives near Edmondson Village, says he faced similar challenges when the giant left Edmondson Shopping Center.

“And then in this area in the city, it's like the only spot other than the Safeway over on Charles Street, so where you can get your fresh organic and things of that nature, there was nothing around for the people except for things that's killing us,” says Goode.

He says he is excited to see the new Jumbo Fresh supermarket.

We spoke with the owner, who says it was important for them to not just bring a supermarket back to the area but to cater to the types of groceries neighbors wanted access to.

"I say it's your store; it's not my store; it's your store; I’ll make it safe for everybody; anything you let me know, I’ll fix it, and everything will be comfortable for everybody,” says Rroberto Collado, CEO of Jumbo Fresh supermarket.

In addition to fresh and organic produce, the store also carries a variety of spices and food items from various cultures, including Hispanic, Caribbean, African, and Asian.

"And I heard that they asked like the neighborhood what they wanted in there, so I can definitely tell there is a different variety for everybody,” said Emonee Richardson of southwest Baltimore.

Carrie Baniszewski says this grocery store reaches beyond food; she says it impacts many other areas of community life.

She says she is proud of the partnership of people and organizations who were able to make this happen.

“It was a collaborative effort between government, residents, local businesses, and non-profits to get this done, and I think that it is something that can be replicated across the city.”

Even though the store is open, the store owner says Jumbo Food Supermarket will have a grand opening on Friday, August 9th, to officially announce its arrival.