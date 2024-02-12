Super Soul party provides free services to the homeless

TIMONIUM, Md. — The Super Soul party was a way to reach the local homeless population and provide some of their needs, in a comfortable and fun environment.

"We all want to watch the game, we all want to eat, we all feel the same way we all went to cry we all went to laugh so let's get together bring down the walls and connect as humans," says Meir Kay.

Many people in the community donated clothes, food, and their services to make this event happen.

"So many organizations and companies have flocked and they heard about this idea that we had so many folks came forward. It was so so so excited to just be part of something so beautiful," says Rivka Heisler

Along with watching the game, some people got their hair done, manicures, food, the kids got to get their face painted, all for free.

The event also gave away free clothes.

Yaakov Dachs says being a part of this super bowl party meant more than hosting his own.

"To bring the kids here to be able to see that you know what we can provide and you know that it's not just about having our own party, but having a party with people who wouldn't otherwise have a place to go so that's very meaningful for us," he says.

Latea Williams says her organization loving house home care heard about the super bowl soul party and simply wanted to volunteer.

"We're literally here just to serve literally so we help with the clothes we help with the food we help with the hair, we were just everywhere," she say.

The event also had a few surprises, including a visit from The Oriole Bird and a few former Ravens players.

"I like it I'm gonna go back to the shelter tell those boys. I had a very exciting experience," says Patrick Ford.

The event hosts also gave away personal hygiene items and resources for those struggling with mental health issues along with resources for social, housing and addiction services.