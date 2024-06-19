Study ranks Baltimore leadership among least effective in nation

BALTIMORE — For the second consecutive year, WalletHub ranked Baltimore City leadership among the least effective in the nation.

The study graded 148 cities broken down into six efficiency categories.

Baltimore finished 126 for best-run, which is six places higher than last year.

That's partly because they were 130th in quality services and 108th in operating their per-capita budget

Many other factors played a role.

For starters the study has Baltimore tied for top five in violent crime rate (140th), while ranking 105 in overall safety.

So far in 2024 Baltimore has recorded 83 homicides and 194 non-fatal shootings, significantly down from this time last year.

The City fared poorly in health, coming in at 146.

Although the City struggled on the economy (124th), they managed to finish 48th in financial stability.

Then, there is education.

The study has Baltimore at 146 out of 148 in high school graduation rate.

Finally, one place Baltimore finished middle of the pack was infrastructure and pollution (82nd).

This after Blue Water released their 2023 water quality report card giving Baltimore's waterways D and F grades throughout the Harbor and Patapsco River watershed.

According to the Maryland State Department of Education, the City had a70.57 percent graduation rate in 2023.

Despite this study's findings, another recently named Baltimore one of the happiest cities in the world.