Study: Baltimore ranks near last in high school graduation rate, top five in crime

BALTIMORE — A new study ranks Baltimore City leadership among the least effective in the nation.

WalletHub analyzed 149 cities, breaking each down into six efficiency categories.

Baltimore finished 132 for best-run, partly because they were 122nd in operating their per-capita budget and 133 in Quality Services.

Many other factors played a role.

For starters the study has Baltimore tied for top five in violent crime rate, and ranked 123rd in overall safety.

So far in 2023 Baltimore has recorded 129 homicides and 293 non-fatal shootings, down from this time last year.

Meanwhile the study found Baltimore didn't fair much better when it comes to health, finishing at 147.

Although the City struggled on the economy (138th), they managed to finish 45th in financial stability.

Finally, there is education.

The study has Baltimore at 146 out of 149 in high school graduation rate, and next to last in overall education.

That's in stark contrast to a February study by WalletHub listing Maryland as the second most educated state in the country.

According to the Maryland State Department of Education, the City had a 68.65 percent graduation rate during the 2021-2022 school year.

During the same time period 13.3 percent of City high schoolers were found to be proficient in math, with 42.0 percent proficient in English Language Arts.