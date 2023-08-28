Students return to school in Baltimore County

WOODLAWN, Md. — Monday is the first day of school for several students in the Baltimore region.

After 7 a.m. students arrived at Woodlawn High School.

The school's band performed as students head into class.

Woodlawn High School is just one 176 schools in Baltimore County.

WMAR 2 news spoke to Dr. Myriam Yarbrough, the system's new superintendent.

She got her start as a Chemistry teacher at Woodlawn High.

Now Yarbrough is focused on improving educational achievement.

The district is introducing a new English and math curriculum, with the goal of improving grades and standardized test results.

Yarbrough says the County is starting the school year with fewer teacher vacancies compared to last year.

Also, BCPS will be providing free breakfast and lunch for all BCPS students this school year.

