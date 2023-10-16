Students return to Bowie State University more than a week after double shooting

New security measures are in place as students returned to class at Bowie State University on Monday more than a week after two men were shot during their homecoming.

RELATED: More security measures added to Bowie State campus following homecoming shooting

There were increased police patrols, added security gate, and license plate readers.

Eventually there will be card access for all buildings.

The school will also start using facial recognition systems for everyone coming on to campus, along with an AI weapons detection system.

The shooting happened last Saturday and two 19-year-old's who were not students were injured.

They are expected to survive.

There is a $2500 reward for information leading to an arrest.