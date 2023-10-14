More security measures added to Bowie State campus following homecoming shooting

BOWIE, Md. — With classes expected to resume at Bowie State on October 16, the university is now taking extra efforts to bump up security measures following last Saturday’s shooting that injured two people.

The shooting happened during the university's homecoming weekend. According to authorities, around 11:30 p.m., Bowie State University Police were called for reports of shots fired near the Center for Business and Graduate Studies.

When officers arrived, they found two 19-year-olds shot outside of the building.

On Monday, the university had a community meeting to address safety concerns pending the return of students.

The new measures include an increased presence of police and security officers with support from local police agencies, enhanced surveillance at campus entrances, and BSU officers patrolling campus grounds and buildings.

Some measures under consideration include an AI weapons detection system, more license plate readers, and an assessment of metal detectors in residential housing.

“Our top priority is to create an environment where we all feel safe while preserving the sense of a welcoming community,” said University President Dr. Aminta Breaux.

While the investigation is still ongoing, a reward of up to $2,500 is being offered to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

To view all the new security measures, click here.