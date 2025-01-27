Students pick out free books, thanks to donations to the "If You Give a Child a Book..." campaign

BALTIMORE — A lot of excitement at Abbottston Elementary School on Monday for the start of their week-long book fair.

All of the books were purchased with donations to the WMAR book drive in 2024. The funds allows each student at Abbottston to take home six books, free of charge.

WMAR works with the Scripps Howard Fund's "If You Give a Child a Book..." campaign to raise the funds and Scholastic Books provides the books.

This is the fourth year WMAR has partnered with Abbottston for the book fair, with the goal of building up the students' at-home libraries.

"When they have the same resources at home, like school, it combines together. It helps them build their critical thinking skills it enhances their vocabulary," said Martine Thompson, the school's library media specialist. "It gives the parents a better idea of ‘wow, this is what my children are learning in school and how can I meet their needs at home?'"

A big thank you to everyone who donated to the book drive. Stay tuned for details on our next donation collection!