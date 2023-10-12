Students at Abbottston Elementary receive free copy of first book in Harry Potter series

BALTIMORE — Kids at a school in Northeast Baltimore took a trip to Hogwarts.

Students in third through fifth grade at Abbottston Elementary School received a copy of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone".

The book comes from the Scripps Howard Fund, the charity arm of WMAR's parent company, and is part of its "If You Give a Child a Book..." campaign.

The school's librarian, Martine Thompson, says the gift inspired her to start a Harry Potter book club.

"Not only will we be reading the book but we will be watching the movie as well, comparing the two. We will also be engaging in activities that are aligned with the book," she said.

This book is separate from the book drive WMAR did in September to collect donations for new books to give to students at Abbottston. Those books will be distributed at a book fair in early 2024.

