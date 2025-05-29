Student stabbed at Nottingham Middle School, officials say

ROSEDALE, Md. — Baltimore County Police responded to an altercation involving multiple students at Nottingham Middle School on Thursday.

Officials told WMAR that the incident occurred during dismissal. Two students were involved in the altercation that eventually led to more students getting involved.

During the scuffle, a student was stabbed in the leg by another student.

Administrators in the area at the time responded to separate the students.

The injured student was provided medical attention. Their condition is unknown at this time.

It's also unknown what the student was stabbed with.

In a letter sent to parents, the principal of Nottingham Middle expressed that the students involved in the incident will receive "serious consequences."

School officials say the incident remains under investigation.