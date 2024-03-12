STRUT Fashion Show brings confidence to Baltimore youth

BALTIMORE — They've been preparing for months. Now, they're just about ready to take the stage to show off their fashion and their talent to portray meaningful social messages.

Lights, camera, action! STRUT, AZIZA PE&CE’'s fashion show is around the corner.

"AZIZA means gorgeous, precious, powerful. PE&CE is an acronym representing positive energy and cultivating excellence,” said Saran Fossett, the AZIZA PE&CE Executive Director and Chief.

The nonprofit uses fashion, fitness, and art as a non-conventional approach.

"To address social determinative health, life and critical thinking skills, social and emotional development in youth people ages 13 to 25, especially black girls and LGBT youth,” said Fossett.

Fossett has brought her runway experience from the 90s to Baltimore. Where, for 11 years, she's been using the fashion show to make a statement.

"We're talking young people that come in with their head down not knowing who they are, to March 23rd you see them standing upright with absolute agency and a voice,” said Fossett.

Fashion comes from boutiques nationwide donated to make the stars of the show shine.

"A couple of the designers come from Chicago, New York, New Jersey, Atlanta. They come with the best of the best for our young people because they deserve the best,” said Fossett.

Some that started in the program years ago are now mentors pouring back into other young people.

"I'm nervous, I’m excited, I love it. I’ve been doing this since 2018 and I was a kid, now I’m one of the leaders,” said Dashaney Spell, an AP Leader.

This year’s theme is rebirth.

"It's about reinventing, restating, rejuvenating, making a statement with our children, for our children, about the change we wish to see,” said Fossett.

It's the feeling those like Tytiana Pressley get when they take the stage.

"It's just like, when you're on that runway you just forget about everything that's going on in your life that may not be so positive. You just also feel like you're important,” said Pressley, an AP Leader and step coach.

It’s becoming more than just a fashion show.

"Being in Baltimore City, it's really easy to be negative and get into negative things. But with STRUT, we have something to look forward to on the weekend,” Pressley said.

The group started in August, practicing every week until the fashion show on March 23rd.

"Oh we're going to bring this New York runway,” said Fossett.

A rebirth, a brand-new beginning of something these performers never imagined for themselves before they started.

