String of burglaries impacting Harford County businesses

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Ballpark is as local as it gets.​

Family owned since '89 and filled with autographs and pictures of Baltimore sports legends.​ On Sunday night, someone targeted Ballpark, busting in the back door.

​"And they got into my safe and when I'm telling you they emptied it, I mean emptied," Joe Weiman with the restaurant said.​

Weiman kept a couple thousand dollars in the safe.​

​He never thought of it as dangerous because they haven't had an issue in the 35 years they've been open.​

​"I thought we were being singled out, my mother bought Ballpark in 1989 and we've never had any problems and now all of the sudden, why now," Weiman said.​

​A couple miles up the road, Slate Farm Brewery was hit around one in the morning Sunday.​ The burglar took the safe along with cash tips for the wait staff.​

​The whole thing caught on camera.​

Kiel Brown says they've been open for six years and to see someone going through the place was disturbing.​

​"Just that intrusion that somebody was in a space that they weren't supposed to be kind of just sneaking about and acting like he owned the place," Brown said.​

The business owners say a few other places have been hit by burglaries in the last few weeks.​

​"It doesn't feel good to have someone like that in your community of course. I think there's probably enough evidence between the few places that he'll get caught, he'll go to jail and we'll move forward," Brown said.​

​"It just, it really sucked but it happens and I hope the person is caught and the way the community is around here, they messed with the wrong community because everybody tried to look out for everybody around here and they're gonna get caught," Brown said.

State police are handling the investigation, anyone with information is asked to contact them here 410-838-4101.