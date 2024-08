HARFORD COUNTY, Md — A popular restaurant was broken into and robbed overnight in Harford County.

According to a post on the restaurant's Facebook, someone broke into the Ballpark Restaurant by breaking down the back door.

The owners say in all the years of owning Ballpark, this is the first time this has happened.

Despite the robbery, they will still be offering breakfast.

"But anyway... breakfast is ready," the Facebook post said.

If anyone has seen anything, call or send the page a DM.