Street racers beware: Maryland cracking down with tougher laws on June 1

BALTIMORE — A new Maryland street racing law goes into effect June 1.

After that, anyone caught racing will be required to show up in court facing up to one year in jail and/or a $1000 fine.

Additionally, violators could have eight or more points assessed to their license leading to a potential suspension and/or revocation of driving privileges.

The General Assembly passed legislation following increased incidents of organized groups taking over highly populated areas, such as major intersections, and turning them into their own personal race course, oftentimes bringing taffic to a screeching halt.

The new law offers specific language as to what would be considered a violation.

In short, anyone driving near a crowd purposely committing two or more of the following could be penalized.



skidding

squealing or smoking tires

swerving vehicles

raucous or disturbing loud noise

grinding gears

backfiring

airborne wheels

passengers hanging out of windows or on vehicle hoods, etc.

According to lawmakers, there were 139 such incidents reported in Maryland last year.