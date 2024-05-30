Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Street racers beware: Maryland cracking down with tougher laws on June 1

Maryland police target street racing, aggressive driving in Baltimore County
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Lawrence K. Ho
<p>LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 15: Illegal Street racing activities on Ana Street in Compton on April 13, 2015. One of the several illegal street racing locations racers raced. (Photo by Lawrence K. Ho / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)</p>
Maryland police target street racing, aggressive driving in Baltimore County
Posted at 10:29 AM, May 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-30 10:31:29-04

BALTIMORE — A new Maryland street racing law goes into effect June 1.

After that, anyone caught racing will be required to show up in court facing up to one year in jail and/or a $1000 fine.

Additionally, violators could have eight or more points assessed to their license leading to a potential suspension and/or revocation of driving privileges.

The General Assembly passed legislation following increased incidents of organized groups taking over highly populated areas, such as major intersections, and turning them into their own personal race course, oftentimes bringing taffic to a screeching halt.

SEE ALSO: Maryland police target street racing, aggressive driving in Baltimore County

The new law offers specific language as to what would be considered a violation.

In short, anyone driving near a crowd purposely committing two or more of the following could be penalized.

  • skidding
  • squealing or smoking tires
  • swerving vehicles
  • raucous or disturbing loud noise
  • grinding gears
  • backfiring
  • airborne wheels
  • passengers hanging out of windows or on vehicle hoods, etc.

MORE: Alleged street-racing driver killed in I-795 crash

According to lawmakers, there were 139 such incidents reported in Maryland last year.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices