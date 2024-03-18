Alleged street-racing driver killed in I-795 crash

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A driver who was believed to have been street-racing Sumday morning died after crashing into another vehicle on I-895 in Owings Mills.

Leo Anthony Brooks Jr., 56, of Reisterstown, was driving a 2017 Mercedes north on 795 near McDonogh Road, when he lost control and crashed into a 2006 Jeep Liberty.

The driver of the Jeep was fortunately not injured. The victim was not involved in street racing, said police.

Police said Brooks is believed to have been racing with another vehicle, which has not been identified.

Brooks was pronounced dead at the scene.