Storms damage homes in Reisterstown

BALTIMORE — Vicious winds hit Northwest Baltimore Friday as the storms passed through. It was a level of damage those in Reisterstown weren't expecting.

"They said it was a possible thunderstorm and the next thing you know the winds started kicking up, we saw the lightning come down over here,” said Kena Humm who is visiting her mom from out of town.

It's not exactly how Humm pictured the start to the weekend going. "You could see that there was more damage than what we even thought, we knew it probably hit a tree but we didn't know it was going to be that many,” said Humm.

She said the emergency alert on her phone read 80 miles per hour winds were hitting the area.

"We just stayed inside the power went out and then his wheel barrel flipped over, he actually had it on the ground and it flipped it back up,” said Humm.

Down the street, a tree barely missing the front of one house as it knocked over and a car on the side, receiving the same treatment.

But one family on the other side of the neighborhood was not so lucky.

"I used to have a sunroom on the back, that's gone. All the rain spout and soffits all gone, the back porch is gone. The carport is collapsed,” said Wesley Smith who had a tree fell on hi house.

Smith has been living in Country Club Estates for 30 years and said he's never seen this many trees down from a storm. Fearing what he might see after more assessments are done when it's daylight.

"I’m not sure what's still holding the tree up, it's still on the roof and on the side of the house. So i don't know whether it's going to keep falling or what,” said Smith.

Smith said his wife and dog were inside when the tree fell but were not hurt. They were extremely startled though.