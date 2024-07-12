Still no signs of Baltimore sailor who went missing one-year ago in Mexico

BALTIMORE — Today marks one year since a Baltimore sailor went missing in Mexico.

Donald Lawson set sail from Acapulco, Mexico last July 5.

He was headed towards the Port of Baltimore in preparation for a solo trip around the globe in hopes of setting a speed record aboard a trimaran.

On July 9, Donald reportedly told his wife he'd lost engine power and was relying solely on a wind generator.

Donald sent Jacqueline another message on July 12, saying he'd lost the wind generator in a storm, and that he was headed back to Acapulco for repairs.

That was the last time Donald was heard from.

Although his capsized sailboat was later discovered 275 nautical miles south of Acapulco, there have been no signs of Donald.

Dark Seas Project, the nonprofit founded by Donald, issued this statement on the one-year anniversary.

"Your never-ending support has been a beacon of hope as we have navigated through an unexpected and uncharted grief journey. That support has sustained us even through the darkest of times, as our early hopes for finding Donald alive ultimately faded into sadness.Despite the absence of our friend and business partner Donald, the Dark Seas Project remains strong and optimistic about our future. We fully intend to continue on with our mission to support the development, education, and diversification of the sport of sailing, and to support the development of future mariners and their careers."