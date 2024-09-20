Watch Now
Stevie Wonder to make stop in Baltimore on his 10-day U.S. tour

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Stevie Wonder performs during the Democratic National Convention Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
BALTIMORE — Stevie Wonder is making a stop in Baltimore next month. The 25-time Grammy winner is coming to CFG Bank Arena as one of 10 stops on his "Sing Your Song! As We Fix Our Nation's Broken Heart" tour

Tickets are on sale right now for the October 15 show.

The 10-stop tour starts in Pittsburgh on October 8 and ends in Grand Rapids, MI on October 30. The tour is leading up to the Presidential Election and is intentionally beginning and ending before Election Day.

The announcement says the tour calls for “joy over anger, kindness over recrimination, peace over war.”

Wonder appeared at the Democratic National Convention in August and then dropped a song called, "Can We Fix Our Nation's Broken Heart?"

The last time the singer was in Baltimore was for a surprise performance for Johns Hopkins University graduates in May.

The singer-songwriter tplayed “The Secret Life of Plants,” “You Are the Sunshine of My Life,” “I Just Called to Say I Love You,” and a brief chord from “Superstition.” 

Wonder also spoke and performed at the Johns Hopkins Peabody Institute's commencement ceremony for graduate students.   

