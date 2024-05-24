Stevie Wonder surprises Johns Hopkins grads with live commencement performance

BALTIMORE — Imagine graduating and getting a surprise performance from Stevie Wonder during commencement.

That's the case for Johns Hopkins University graduates.

Sen. Mitt Romney addressed graduates earlier at the ceremony, urging them to find meaning in friendships, love and commitments to others.

Shortly after the he spoke, Hopkins President Ron Daniels invited Wonder to perform.

"We have a piano. We have a microphone. Do you think there’s any chance? Because we would love to hear from you today,” Daniels asked.

The singer-songwriter took to the piano on stage and played “The Secret Life of Plants,” “You Are the Sunshine of My Life,” “I Just Called to Say I Love You,” and a brief chord from “Superstition.”

Wonder also spoke and performed at the Johns Hopkins Peabody Institute's commencement ceremony for graduate students.