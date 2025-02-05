Stevenson U. updates "North Campus" development plan

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Stevenson University continues to build out its Owings Mills campus, and just submitted an updated development plan to Baltimore County.

The plan focuses on "North Campus," the area right off of Crondall Lane - where a performing arts center is now under construction, adjacent to the newly-built library.

The university has scrapped its original plans for two more three-story dormitory buildings, both right next to Crondall Lane.

University spokesperson John Buettner explained: "When our first master plan for our North and East campuses was developed more than a decade ago, the university envisaged the possibility of developing specialized student housing on a portion of East campus [off of Garrison Forest Road]. That has been eliminated in our plan update as we have ample student residences on our South campus [facing Owings Mills Boulevard]."

Stevenson University has 13 residence halls.

The updated plan also adds more sidewalks to Stevenson's entrance on Crondall.

Buettner said:

Over the last several years, we have focused on developing this portion of campus as our university’s Academic Hub. We added the 43,000-square-foot Philip A. Zaffere Library on North campus in 2024, and we are now constructing our new 38,000-square-foot Sandra and Malcolm Berman Family Performing Arts Center. The Center with have two theaters, a black box theater and a music performance stage. These new facilities join our existing Manning Academic Center and School of Design, Arts, and Communication on North campus. To help connect all these facilities, we are developing a new quad and campus roadways and walkways.

The 117-acre "East Campus" was officially dedicated in 2023.

